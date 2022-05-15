Analysts Expect Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Rover Group reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 32.94% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Rover Group’s revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROVR. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 674,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,732. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

