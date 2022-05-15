Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.19. SunPower posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPWR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

SPWR stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SunPower by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.