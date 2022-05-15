Analysts Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.73). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03).

TCRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 550,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 186,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,086. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $90.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

