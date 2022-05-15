Analysts Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Target Price at $241.20

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.20.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.33. 2,323,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,400. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.