Analysts Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target at $29.40

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,400,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 35.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 492,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 127,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,843,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

