Analysts Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target at $30.80

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JRVR. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on James River Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get James River Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 291,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. 384,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,688. The company has a market cap of $955.72 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. James River Group has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -12.74%.

About James River Group (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.