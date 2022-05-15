Analysts Set Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Price Target at $13.20

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RBOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $48,601.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,560.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,842 shares of company stock valued at $152,359 in the last ninety days.
RBOT stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. Vicarious Surgical has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $15.79.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
