Analysts Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target at $13.74

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.74.

MAPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get WM Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WM Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in WM Technology by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in WM Technology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAPS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 1,622,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.45 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.