Analyzing Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) & Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH)

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) and Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mastech Digital and Gopher Protocol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital 5.76% 19.26% 12.02% Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31%

Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mastech Digital and Gopher Protocol’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.97 $12.22 million $1.10 16.95 Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.03 -$51.77 million N/A N/A

Mastech Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mastech Digital and Gopher Protocol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mastech Digital beats Gopher Protocol on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Gopher Protocol (Get Rating)

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

