Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

FINS stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $18.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 634,947 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth $853,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter.

