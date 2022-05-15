ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded up $14.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.57. 627,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $230.72 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

