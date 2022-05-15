Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,463.57 ($18.04).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANTO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($20.28) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.03) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LON ANTO traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,348.50 ($16.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,300. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($14.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,817.50 ($22.41). The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The firm has a market cap of £13.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,595.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,462.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

