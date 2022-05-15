Anyswap Market Capitalization Achieves $153.97 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $153.97 million and $1.15 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $8.26 or 0.00026748 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

