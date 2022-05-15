Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of AON worth $101,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.60. 816,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.51.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. AON’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

