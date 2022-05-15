ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.27 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00506673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00037141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,894.75 or 1.77103997 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004643 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

