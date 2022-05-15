Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

APRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.85.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, which is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and Phase I/II clinical trials in relapsed/refractory gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

