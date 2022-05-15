Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aramark were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Aramark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of ARMK traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,224. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

