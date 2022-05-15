Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Guggenheim

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $706,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

