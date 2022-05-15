Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Arcus Biosciences worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 536.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,543 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

