Argon (ARGON) Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Argon (ARGON) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $241,006.27 and approximately $40,455.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00521591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00036763 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,272.29 or 1.92732479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,777,206 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

