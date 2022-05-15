Ark (ARK) Price Down 29.6% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Ark has a market cap of $68.95 million and approximately $16.96 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,046,109 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

