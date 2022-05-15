Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 569.21% and a negative return on equity of 101.97%.
Shares of ARMP opened at $3.94 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Armata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
