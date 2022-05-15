Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 569.21% and a negative return on equity of 101.97%.

Shares of ARMP opened at $3.94 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

