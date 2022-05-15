Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $76.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

