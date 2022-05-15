Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arteris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Arteris has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at $1,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

