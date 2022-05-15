Arturo Préstamo Elizondo Buys 50,000 Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$17,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,570,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,678,687.47.
Shares of CVE:SCZ opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$121.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63.
