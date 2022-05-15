ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Declares $2.34 Dividend

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 2.3356 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

ASMIY opened at $303.86 on Friday. ASM International has a 12 month low of $272.37 and a 12 month high of $497.06. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.02 and a 200 day moving average of $376.76.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.12). ASM International had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $561.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($461.05) to €379.00 ($398.95) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.67.

About ASM International (Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.