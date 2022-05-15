ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $25.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $548.32. 946,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $613.67 and a 200 day moving average of $698.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $509.55 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $224.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $3.5617 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

