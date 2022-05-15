Associated Banc Corp Acquires 1,568 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,763 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $140,449,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,893 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

