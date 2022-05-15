Associated Banc Corp Acquires 326 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $208.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.17 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

