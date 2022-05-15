Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,518,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,677,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $21,710,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 183.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.