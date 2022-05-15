Associated Banc Corp Has $418,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

