Associated Banc Corp Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

