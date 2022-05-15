Associated Banc Corp Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,505,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

CTAS stock opened at $375.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.22. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.