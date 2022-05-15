Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 75.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after buying an additional 340,905 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,327,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 268,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 511,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 188,512 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

