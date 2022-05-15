Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Novanta were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,595,000 after purchasing an additional 102,536 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,960,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,979,000 after buying an additional 90,360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,145,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,665,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $114.31 and a one year high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

