Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atento stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. 80,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $210.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40. Atento has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $327.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 184.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atento will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atento in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atento by 40,368.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atento by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

About Atento (Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.