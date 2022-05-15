ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Holdings Decreased by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP decreased its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,918 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in ATI Physical Therapy were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATIP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.73. 938,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,559. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 145.08%. Research analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.