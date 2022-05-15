Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$3.90

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 542.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 15.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.