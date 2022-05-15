Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.60 to C$3.90. The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 7372333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACB. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $768,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 47,662 shares during the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $637.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

