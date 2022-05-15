Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.81.

NYSE AVLR opened at $80.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93. Avalara has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,225 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $3,424,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 431.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

