Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Aviat Networks worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth $1,576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 26,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

