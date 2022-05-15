Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of AVNW opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $323.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

