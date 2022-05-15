Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $156,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Avient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Avient by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 295,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,719. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

