Aviva PLC Acquires 18,440 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $53.21 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

