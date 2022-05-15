Aviva PLC Buys 30,512 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,512 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

