Aviva PLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Snap-on worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $216.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

