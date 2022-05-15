Aviva PLC Purchases 9,571 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,541,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,661,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $57.90 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

