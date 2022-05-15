Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 520,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Graco Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.