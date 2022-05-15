Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,997,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 486,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,184,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,253,000 after purchasing an additional 103,992 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.