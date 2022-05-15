Aviva PLC Sells 2,380 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $76,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

WPM stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

